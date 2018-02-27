Asian shares fall after US slide following Fed testimony - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian shares fall after US slide following Fed testimony

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Asian shares slid in subdued trading Wednesday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve said that he's feeling more optimistic about the economy.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5 percent in morning trading to 22,287.97. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.4 percent at 6,030.00. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.4 percent to 2,446.87. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down nearly 1.0 percent at 30,970.23, while the Shanghai Composite index stood at 3,260.72, down nearly 1.0 percent.

THE FED: Testimony by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell before Congress was highly anticipated, and he gave encouraging words about the economic data that have arrived in recent weeks. But some investors speculated they could mean the central bank will get more aggressive in raising interest rates. The Fed raised its key policy interest rate three times last year and has signaled another three increases may be coming this year.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 fell 35.32 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,744.28. It had been bouncing between modest gains and losses, but the losses accelerated after Powell began answering questions on Capitol Hill. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 299.24, or 1.2 percent, to 25,410.03, and the Nasdaq composite fell 91.11, or 1.2 percent, to 7,330.35.

THE QUOTE: "While the majority of Fed chair Jerome Powell's testimony had been within the market's expectations, the strengthened 'personal outlook' from the Fed chair had certainly inspired bets for further hikes. U.S. markets responded in kind, providing weak leads for Asian equities into the end of the month," says Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slid 35 cents to $62.66 a barrel. It fell 90 cents to $63.01 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 29 cents to $66.23 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.16 yen from 106.99 yen late Tuesday. The euro dipped to $1.2227 from $1.2331.

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif.

    On Saturday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned residents that "credible sources" had told her a sweep was imminent, calling it her "duty and moral obligation" to warn families.

    On Saturday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned residents that "credible sources" had told her a sweep was imminent, calling it her "duty and moral obligation" to warn families.

    (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Destiny Carpenter holds a sign outside of the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
    West Virginia's striking teachers say state legislators are failing to learn their civics and history lessons, which may have to be driven home at the ballot box in November.
    West Virginia's striking teachers say state legislators are failing to learn their civics and history lessons, which may have to be driven home at the ballot box in November.
