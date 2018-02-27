Couple arrested for allegedly placing newborn baby in trash

A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to investigate on February 21 at roughly 5:40 p.m. When they arrived at the home on Bush Avenue, they were greeted by emergency medics.

Officials say the medics were called to the home earlier for reports of a miscarriage. They told the officer that they started tending to the mother when they discovered the baby in the trash.

The mother, Thelma Kirkland, 30, and the child were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The baby remains in the hospital and is on life support.

Investigators say the parents waited over an hour before calling for help.

On Friday, February 23, Kirkland and the father, Carl Hall, 31, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

