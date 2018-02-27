Merkel: No violations seen in Geely buy of Daimler stake - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Merkel: No violations seen in Geely buy of Daimler stake

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with the President of Serbia Aleksander Vucic after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with the President of Serbia Aleksander Vucic after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

BERLIN (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says regulators are reviewing the acquisition of nearly 10 percent of Daimler's shares by Chinese businessman Li Shufu, chairman of Zhejiang Geely, but that there don't seem to have been any violations.

She told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that "we are open with our trade partners and at first glance don't see any kind of violations."

She noted that the government wasn't involved in the transaction, and said that Daimler has other foreign investors.

Merkel says her goal is ensuring that the German auto industry continues to be strong and provide jobs.

She says "overall it's about keeping a viable automotive industry in Germany."

Daimler announced the deal last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:39 PM EST2018-02-27 19:39:03 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to...More >>
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.More >>

  • Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:17 AM EST2018-02-27 05:17:02 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

  • Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:24 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly