German appeals court says Google doesn't have to check links - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German appeals court says Google doesn't have to check links

BERLIN (AP) - A top German appeals court has ruled Google does not have to check the content of pages it links to for possible legal violations before providing search results.

The dpa news agency reported the Federal Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that Google does, however, have to react when "concrete evidence" of violations of law, such as child pornography or acts of violence, are reported.

The court upheld a lower ruling in a case brought by a couple who argued Google should be responsible for blocking links to sites where they said they were defamed.

Presiding Judge Gregor Galke says to compel Google and others to check every link would paralyze the service in practical terms.

Galke says "a general responsibility to regulate is incompatible with the function of search engines."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:39 PM EST2018-02-27 19:39:03 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to...More >>
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.More >>

  • Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:17 AM EST2018-02-27 05:17:02 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

  • Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:24 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly