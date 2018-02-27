Gov. Edwards speaks at economic development summit about brighter future

A lot of frustration surrounds the work happening in the Louisiana State Capitol to repair a broken budget.

However, Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the 2018 Statewide Economic Development Summit about what he said could be a brighter future.

"We have to summon the courage to do what is necessary," Edwards said. "And if we will do that and then kind of get out of our own way, you're going to see Louisiana enter into an era of prosperity like we haven't seen in a long time."

The summit brings together economic development practitioners, the business community, elected officials, and other leaders for a day focused on building a stronger economy. Speakers presented best practices and big ideas for the future of economic development.

Gov. Edwards gave a legislative update and discussed the momentum in Louisiana’s economy, including the unemployment rate at a 10-year low and historic project announcements over the last year.

