Undocumented immigrant wanted by Lafayette sheriff’s office for rape charge

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a 35-year-old man who is wanted for third-degree rape.

Officials say Marco Antonio, aka Marco Contreras-Martel or Marcos Antonio Contreras Martel of Honduras, is an undocumented immigrant who was previously deported by Homeland Security in 2014.

Information regarding the crime for which he is accused has not been provided.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or (337) 232-8477.

