Southern gets 6-1 'home' opener win against Alcorn St. at Pete Goldsby Field

Southern was forced to play its home opener at Pete Goldsby Field, because Lee-Hines Field is not ready and pulled off a 6-1 win over Alcorn State.
In the bottom of the second Franky Montesino hit an RBI single and Southern took a 1-0 lead, as shortstop Tyler LaPorte from Lafayette scored.
Jags starting pitcher Markaylon Boyd had a strong outing and battery mate, Bobby Johnson, gunned out a would-be base stealer at second. The Runnels product is also the son of LSU great, Tookie Johnson.
The Braves were able to tie the game up at 1-1 later, but in the bottom of the third, LaPorte hit his own RBI single to make it 2-1 Jags.
It turned out to be the game-winner, as Southern would add four more runs in a 6-1 final.
