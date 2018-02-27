Southern baseball to host Alcorn State at Pete Goldsby

Information provided by Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA - Southern University head baseball coach Kerrick Jackson will coach his first game in the city of Baton Rouge when the Jaguars host Alcorn State Tuesday night at Pete Goldsby Field.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Live stats will be provided on GoJagSports.com

Lee-Hines Field, which is undergoing scheduled maintenance to the infield, will be available in time for the Jaguars to open Southwestern Athletic Conference play March 9 against Texas Southern in a 3-game series.

Southern (2-6) returns to Baton Rouge after traveling to Montgomery, Ala. to battle the Alabama State Hornets, where the Jaguars secured a 7-3 win Saturday to avoid the series sweep. After begin outscored 26-6 in Games 1 and 2, Southern responded with a 14-hit outburst lead by Tyler LaPorte, who went 4-for-5 at the plate. LaPorte also added a stolen base for the Jaguars, who stole eight bases in the four run win.

Zavier Moore hit a pair of double in route to a 2-for-5 day at the plate with 2 RBIs. Rashard Raine was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to match Moore.

Senior Daniel Franklin pitched 5 and 2/3 inning recording six strikeouts and five walks held Alabama State to three runs on six hits.

Southern will face an Alcorn State squad which split a 4-game series at Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Fla. Alcorn (4-4) is lead by Kyle Jenkins and Justin Bama, who lead the team in hitting with a .333 batting average. The Braves are 4-1 when the team scores 5 runs or more. During consecutive losses to FAMU, Alcorn State was outscored 32-7.

The Jaguars road tour continues following Tuesday's midweek affair when Southern heads to Pine Bluff, Ark. for the 2018 SWAC opener at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. First pitch for Friday night's game is scheduled for 6 p.m.