From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a quiet and mild late February morning with a few clouds, no fog to speak of, and temperatures starting off in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s.

We're expecting a sun/cloud mix, a 20% - 30% coverage of rain, primarily this afternoon with a high of 76°.

Overnight, there's a chance of isolated showers with a low of 66°.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with a breezy southerly winds. It will be warmer with a high temperature once again pushing into the lower 80°s.

Wet weather returns for Thursday with 50% rain/storms coverage. But our early March weather improves significantly by Friday and Saturday - both nice and sunny days with spring-like temperatures. Unfortunately, it looks like scattered rain returns to the forecast Sunday.

