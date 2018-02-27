Tigers take on Grambling in 'throwback' game

It'll be "throwback night" at Tuesday, February 27 at Alex Box Stadium.

Both teams will be wearing their throwback uniforms and there are $1 tickets available.

“We’re facing a good Grambling team that beat FIU on Saturday in Miami," said Coach Paul Mainieri. "We’ve studied them carefully, and they have a much improved baseball team with a very good coach.

Junior Cam Sanders will be on the mound for the Tigers and Senior Christian Marquez will take on the challenge for Grambling.

"It’s time for Cam Sanders to step up and be a guy we can count on Tuesday night, and hopefully he can save our bullpen for the remaining four games of the week," said Mainieri. "We’re going into the game with a positive frame of mind, and we’ll be ready to play on Tuesday night.”

LSU won three of four games last week, including a series victory over No. 14 Texas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU is No. 14 in this week’s Collegiate Baseball poll, marking the 117th consecutive week the Tigers have appeared in the poll. LSU has been ranked every week since the beginning of the 2012 season.

Grambling is 4-4 this season, and the Tigers are hitting .286 as a team with seven doubles, one triple, six homers and nine steals in 13 attempts. GSU’s pitching staff has a 6.15 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 67.1 innings.

Contributions to this report made by Bill Franques, Communications Sr. Associate for LSUSports.net.

