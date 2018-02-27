LSU uses 6-run 7th inning to rally and beat Grambling 10-3 in 'throwback' game

LSU used a 6-run seventh inning to go up 10-3 against Grambling on "throwback night" Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium and held on to that lead for the win.

Cam Sanders took the mound for LSU and had a rough start. He allowed a run in the first inning on a walk with the bases loaded. Grambling then scored a run in the second inning on a wild pitch. Grambling later tacked on another run in the fourth to make it 3-0.

LSU scored a run in the fourth on a single by Beau Jordan that brought Antoine Duplessis home.

Ma'Hhail Hilliard entered the game for LSU and was hot from the start. He had a perfect inning in the sixth, throwing only nine pitches and all of them strikes.

#LSU head coach Paul Mainieri called Ma'Khail Hilliard "the story of the game." The former Central Wildcat fired four shut innings, allowing just three hits, walking no one and striking out four. We visited with Hilliard after #LSU 10-3 win over Grambling. pic.twitter.com/2OXmzZUTQ4 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 28, 2018

LSU then took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a three-run blast by Bryce Jordan. Hal Hughes hit his first college home run in the seventh for the 5-3 lead, but the offense was just getting started, as LSU put up five more runs in the seventh to go up 10-3.

"I didn't know I could do that."#LSU Austin Bain hit a home run tonight. To dead center field. We visited with the former Dutchtown High School star after the game. @WAFB @TigerDroppings pic.twitter.com/7B2oNcnr7B — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 28, 2018

Both teams wore their throwback uniforms and $1 tickets were available.

