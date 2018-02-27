LSU uses 6-run 7th inning to rally and beat Grambling 10-3 in 't - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU uses 6-run 7th inning to rally and beat Grambling 10-3 in 'throwback' game

LSU used a 6-run seventh inning to go up 10-3 against Grambling on "throwback night" Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium and held on to that lead for the win.

Cam Sanders took the mound for LSU and had a rough start. He allowed a run in the first inning on a walk with the bases loaded. Grambling then scored a run in the second inning on a wild pitch. Grambling later tacked on another run in the fourth to make it 3-0.

LSU scored a run in the fourth on a single by Beau Jordan that brought Antoine Duplessis home.

Ma'Hhail Hilliard entered the game for LSU and was hot from the start. He had a perfect inning in the sixth, throwing only nine pitches and all of them strikes.

LSU then took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a three-run blast by Bryce Jordan. Hal Hughes hit his first college home run in the seventh for the 5-3 lead, but the offense was just getting started, as LSU put up five more runs in the seventh to go up 10-3.

Both teams wore their throwback uniforms and $1 tickets were available.

