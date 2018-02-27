Prosecutor: Gov. Cuomo's ex aide's own words can convict him - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor: Gov. Cuomo's ex aide's own words can convict him

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco arrives at Federal Court, in New York. Jurors in the bribery trial of Percoco, a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, may begin deliberations a... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco arrives at Federal Court, in New York. Jurors in the bribery trial of Percoco, a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, may begin deliberations a...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A former top aide to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo proved his guilt by repeatedly quoting from the mob drama "The Sopranos" as he described bribes he was receiving from three businessmen, a prosecutor told jurors as closing arguments began Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zhou told the Manhattan federal court jurors that they could use Joseph Percoco's own words - and a word for bribes borrowed from the popular HBO show - to convict him.

Zhou said Percoco was repeatedly "begging, requesting, demanding ziti" in his discussions with an Albany lobbyist, demonstrating that he understood that roughly $320,000 he was receiving from the businessmen were bribes. All but $35,000 in the alleged bribes came in the form of a job given to Percoco's wife.

Zhou began his summation by reading from emails in which Percoco demanded "ziti."

The prosecutor said Percoco "sold out his vast power. He sold out his influence and betrayed the people of New York."

Percoco, 48, has pleaded not guilty. He has been on trial for five weeks along with the three businessmen.

Cuomo has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Percoco's lawyer has said his client acted honestly and was being framed by a corrupt government cooperator, Todd Howe.

Zhou didn't dispute Howe's criminal past, saying he had lied and cheated "throughout his life."

But he said Percoco and his co-defendants relied on Howe, 57, because they knew he was corrupt enough to carry out their schemes.

"Who else would do such a sleazy job?" Zhou asked. "The government didn't choose Todd Howe as a witness. The defendants did."

The prosecutor noted that Howe was imprisoned during the trial. Howe had been free on bail after pleading guilty to eight crimes that could potentially carry a prison sentence of over 100 years. His bail was revoked after he confessed to a defense lawyer that he'd violated the terms of his cooperation deal with prosecutors.

Howe has testified that he sought to help Percoco, once a close friend, overcome financial woes by arranging for developers to funnel bribes to Percoco's wife. In exchange, Percoco worked to clear the way for state permits for a power plant and get a pay raise for one of the developer's sons, who worked for Cuomo, he said.

Howe said he hired Percoco in the late 1980s to work for then-Democratic Gov. Mario Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo's late father. Percoco then became so close to Andrew Cuomo that he ran his 2014 re-election campaign for governor.

At Mario Cuomo's funeral in 2015, Andrew Cuomo described Percoco as "my father's third son who sometimes I think he loved the most." He also has likened him to a brother.

Jurors could begin deliberating later this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill spurred by Nassar case concerns Catholic Church

    Bill spurred by Nassar case concerns Catholic Church

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-27 18:57:08 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:00 PM EST2018-02-27 22:00:33 GMT
    The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.More >>
    The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.More >>

  • Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:17 AM EST2018-02-27 05:17:02 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-27 21:59:22 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

  • Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-27 21:59:01 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly