Man linked to art heist faces sentencing in gun case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man linked to art heist faces sentencing in gun case

(Patrick Raycraft/The Courant via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. The reputed mobster, believed to be the last surviving person of interest in the unsolved 199... (Patrick Raycraft/The Courant via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. The reputed mobster, believed to be the last surviving person of interest in the unsolved 199...

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A reputed mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history is facing sentencing in Connecticut in an unrelated weapons case.

Eighty-one-year-old Robert Gentile is set to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Hartford.

Federal prosecutors have said they believe the Manchester resident has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer. Gentile has denied knowing anything about it.

He pleaded guilty in the weapons case and faces three to six years in prison. Authorities say they seized firearms and ammunition from his home that he was not supposed to possess because he is a convicted felon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Case against Florida shooting suspect returns to court

    Case against Florida shooting suspect returns to court

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:58 AM EST2018-02-27 09:58:26 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

  • California OKs autonomous car testing without backup drivers

    California OKs autonomous car testing without backup drivers

    Monday, February 26 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-27 00:36:40 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:57 AM EST2018-02-27 09:57:36 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Until now, driverless cars could only be tested on public roads in the state if a person could take the wheel in an emergency.

    More >>

    Until now, driverless cars could only be tested on public roads in the state if a person could take the wheel in an emergency.

    More >>

  • Judge tosses lawsuit challenging federal marijuana laws

    Judge tosses lawsuit challenging federal marijuana laws

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:37 PM EST2018-02-27 02:37:10 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:57 AM EST2018-02-27 09:57:33 GMT
    A judge in New York City has thrown out a lawsuit challenging federal laws criminalizing marijuana.More >>
    A judge in New York City has thrown out a lawsuit challenging federal laws criminalizing marijuana.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly