Billy Graham: Friends, family and the famous pay respects

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President George W. Bush, left, talks with Franklin Graham as he arrives to pay respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President George W. Bush, left, speaks to the media as wife Laura Bush, left, and Franklin Graham, back right, and his wife Jane Graham, back left, listen after paying their respects to Billy Graham during a public viewi...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). People pass the casket and are greeted by Billy Graham's grandson, Roy Graham, right, as they pay respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). A woman with her children pauses as she pays respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). A man pauses by the casket as he pays respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Rev. Billy Graham's family and friends are again opening up his boyhood home in North Carolina for people to pause at his body and pay their respects.

The mourners Tuesday are expected to include former U.S. President Bill Clinton at the complex that includes Graham's family home, his library and the headquarters of his evangelical association.

Thousands came Monday, filing past family photos and a cross made of white lilies to see Graham's closed plywood casket, made by Louisiana prison inmates. The mourners included ex-President George W. Bush.

Graham's body will be taken to Washington on Wednesday and Thursday to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Graham's funeral is Friday, and President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

