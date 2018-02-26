Victim, suspect both die after overnight shooting in Port Allen

Police are investigating a shooting in Port Allen that left both the victim and the suspect dead, officials said.

The shooting happened on Avenue D around 9 p.m.

Police Chief Esdron Brown confirmed two people were taken from the scene to a hospital. They later died as a result of their injuries.

Officials say Harold Baise, 26, and Koveria Wright, 33, were involved in a drug transaction, which ended with guns being drawn and shots fired.

It is not known at this time whether or not any other individuals were involved with this case. The investigation is ongoing.

