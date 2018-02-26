Police investigate double shooting in Port Allen; victims in 'bad' condition

Police are investigating a shooting in Port Allen that left two people in "bad" condition, officials said.

The shooting happened on Avenue D around 9 p.m.

Police Chief Esdron Brown confirmed two people were seriously injured.

He did not release any information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

The names of the victims were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

