WANTED: Man walks out of store with multiple pairs of expensive sunglasses

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who stole multiple pairs of sunglasses worth nearly $2,000.

The Gonzales Police Department reported the thefts happened at Sunglass Hut in the Tanger Mall on February 12.

Investigators said he walked out with seven pairs of sunglasses totaling $1,750.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

