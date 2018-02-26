Actor Tom Hanks dines in Baton Rouge

Actor Tom Hanks enjoyed dinner at a popular Baton Rouge restaurant Monday night, to the delight of many locals who got a chance to see the beloved actor.

He ate dinner at Velvet Cactus, a Mexican restaurant off Corporate Boulevard.

Hanks is starring in a WWII naval drama being filmed in Baton Rouge entitled "Greyhound."

Part of the movie, which Hanks scripted, is being shot aboard the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge.

