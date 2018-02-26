Deputies release the names of 3 people arrested in Southeastern La. Univ. shooting

Investigators have released the names of the three young men arrested in connection with a shooting on the Southeastern Louisiana University campus early Friday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jabbar Singleton, 19, of New Orleans; Herbert Joseph Jr., 18, of Napoleonville; and Jacoby Senegal, 19, of Abbeville; all face charges. Deputies said Singleton is a member of the Lions basketball team.

Singleton is charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm while on school property. His bond is set at $85,000.

Joseph is charged with carrying a firearm on school property and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. His bond is set at $175,000.

Senegal is charged with carrying a firearm on school property, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond is set at $225,000.

Two people were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

