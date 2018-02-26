New US Attorney for Middle Dist. of La. hopes to use teamwork to tackle crime, drug problems

The new man in charge of the US attorney's office for part of our area is no stranger to that department or Baton Rouge.

Brandon Fremin was sworn in last week. He sat down Monday for an interview.

Fremin has held a variety of jobs and titles in his extensive law career, but perhaps nothing as big as the one he holds now. Last week, the United States Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's nomination, appointing him US Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.

"I got the call at 8:15 on Wednesday night last week," Fremin said. "I was very excited."

Fremin hails from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office where he was head of the criminal division. Before that, he helped lead the office of 19th Judicial District Attorney Hillar Moore. He said Moore tapped him for the job when he was working here as a prosecutor for the middle district. Fremin was already familiar with the inner workings of the DA's office. It is where he got start as an intern, then an assistant district attorney under then District Attorney Doug Moreau.

"I watched my first jury trial and thought, 'That's what I need to do.' It was that day I went out and bought the print material to go to law school," Fremin explained.

The LSU Law graduate has prosecuted thousands of criminal cases and spent countless hours making sure justice is served. Fremin said as US attorney, he will continue that mission only on a larger scale.

"One of the reasons I applied for this job, Cheryl, is that my goals align with the department's goals and with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' goals, and that's to do our very best to eliminate crime problem and a drug problem, which everyone knows plagues this area," Fremin added.

Fremin said once he settles into his new office, he plans to begin doing community outreach to start meeting those goals. When he's not hard at work, Fremin said you'll find him spending time with his wife and three daughters or on the sidelines of the hardwood where he is a proud basketball coach.

"I really enjoy teaching team aspect, not just to her but to the rest of the girls on the team. I think it's really interesting to watch a child grow and realize when we can work together, we do a little more than we can do alone. That's very rewarding," he said.

It should come as no surprise the new US attorney is a big believer in teamwork. It is those simple little life lessons, Fremin said, he has learned can make the biggest difference.

