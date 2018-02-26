La. leaders propose raising hunting, fishing licenses fees

Like a lot of Louisiana's government, the agency that oversees our waterways and parks has taken a hit in funding.

It could mean changes, especially in hunting and fishing licenses.

"The people who will actually benefit by using our facilities, our 1.5 million acres of land, the people who use our resources, our fish and our wildlife, those are the people who are going to be picking up the tab for this," said Jack Montoucet with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Leaders are proposing lumping together several licenses and hiking up some fees to be more in line with other southern states.

