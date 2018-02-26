Rep. Chris Broadwater says goodbye to members of legislature

A Louisiana lawmaker said goodbye Monday to his fellow legislators.

Rep. Chris Broadwater, R-Hammond, is set to step down at the end of the month.

In office since 2011, Broadwater announced his resignation in December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family, including his daughters.

Speaking on the House floor, Broadwater reminded his fellow lawmakers to take their jobs seriously.

"It's not just pushing a button, it's not just saying words that what we do, one way or another, effects people across our state," said Broadwater. "And they watch and they care, and thank God they watch and they care. And I know you care as well."

After his speech, Broadwater made the rounds on the House floor, saying thank you to his colleagues.

