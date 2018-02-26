Rep. Chris Broadwater says goodbye to members of legislature

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted Monday to investigate a case of a gun found on a student Friday at school, but the school system said the proper notifications were made the day of the incident.More >>
Like a lot of Louisiana's government, the agency that oversees our waterways and parks has taken a hit in funding. It could mean changes, especially in hunting and fishing licenses.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
A teenager was found dead in the backyard of a house after he was shot at a different location, police confirmed Monday.More >>
Lawmakers are trying to get more people signed up for La ABLE (Louisiana Achieving a Better Life Experience).More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A prisoner on Texas death row for the dragging death of a man nearly two decades ago in East Texas has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step close to execution for the hate crime. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down an appeal from 43-year-old John William King, condemned for the June 1998 slaying of James Byrd, Junior. Evidence showed the 49-year-old Byrd was chained by his ankles to the back of a pickup truck an...More >>
