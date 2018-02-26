From the First Alert Weather Team

We enjoyed a welcomed dry-out on Monday and the cooler, less-humid air was a nice treat along with the periods of sunshine.

Expect partly cloudy skies through much of the night, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy for Tuesday morning’s sunrise. Sunrise temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the upper 50°s and we don’t anticipate much in the way of area fog to start the day.

Tuesday will be warmer and scattered rains are back in the afternoon and evening forecasts as well. Highs for the Capital City region will return to the upper 70°s with rain chances running at 30% to 40% for the WAFB viewing area. While a few thunderstorms could be in the mix, we did not anticipate any severe storms.

We may have a lingering shower or two extend into the earliest hours on Wednesday, but by Wednesday afternoon all of WAFBland will be back to partly cloudy skies. After a morning start on Wednesday in the mid 60°s, afternoon highs will climb up into the 80°s for many WAFB communities.

A cold front brings rain on Thursday - set rain chances at 40% to 50%. We do not anticipate any severe weather for Thursday, and the front will only deliver a modest cool-down after passes. Look for highs on Thursday in the low 70°s after a morning start in the mid 60°s.

Friday shapes up to be a real gem: sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 40°s and afternoon high in the upper 60°s for the Red Stick under sunny skies. And make your plans right now for a great-looking Saturday under fair skies! Expect a cool morning start in the mid 40°s and an afternoon high around 70°. Don’t forget, “Race for the Cure” will be in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, it now looks like Saturday’s great-looking weather won’t hold through the weekend as we had been thinking earlier. Our latest guidance now points to scattered rains in the forecast on Sunday: set rain chances for the afternoon and evening at about 40%. Once again, we’re not anticipating any active or severe weather for Sunday (at least not at this time), but it’s not going to be nearly as pretty a day as Saturday.

Or extended forecast keeps scattered showers in the forecast for next Monday, too.

