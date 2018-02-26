Parents upset about not being notified after gun found on student at elementary school

Parents of students at an elementary school in Baton Rouge said they are not happy with the handling of a gun found on a student Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a gun was found in a 6-year-old student's backpack at Wedgewood Elementary just before dismissal at 3:30 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed a teacher found a gun in a student's possession and it was not loaded. EBRSS officials said the student was taken to the office and the weapon was secured. They added the child's family, school security, and a school drug task force officer were notified.

According to EBRSO and EBRSS, the school's principal determined on Friday that the unloaded gun did not present an immediate threat to the school and released the student, along with the gun, to his parent. EBRSO said School Board Security contacted deputies Friday around 6:15 p.m. Deputies noted the security officer reported he was contacted around 6 p.m. and added a deputy could meet with the principal at her office Monday for information about the incident. EBRSO stated a deputy was at the school by 7:15 a.m. Monday to speak with the principal.

Some parents of students at the school and teachers said they did not learn about the incident until Monday.

"More fear than anything; my first impulse was just to make sure that my child was safe," said Josh Shafer, a parent of a student at the school. "Teachers can't keep those things from happening, but I wanted to know what was in place to address the situation."

He also stated there could have been a different way to learn about what happened.

"Better communication. You know, they send out voice messages about PTA meetings and parent/teacher conferences. I would think this would be a good situation.," Shafer added.

"If you can't put the note in the backpack to send it home, which was kind of the excuse I got from the school, use the situation like that, so people that know about it aren't just sitting around all weekend wondering if anything's ever going to come of it," Shafer explained.

An automated call about the incident went out Monday evening, explaining to all Wedgewood parents what happened. The school board said it had to wait for all of the facts from the sheriff's office before sending out a mass notification and causing unnecessary panic.

According to EBRSO, the child’s mother said the gun gets locked up, but that her 19-year-old son takes it out for protection when she is not home. Deputies added family members believe the child found the gun and put it in his backpack.

The gun was confiscated again on Monday by sheriff's deputies. School officials said the student is being disciplined in accordance with the rules.

The investigation is ongoing.

