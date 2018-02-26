Deputies say school waited until Mon. to report gun found Fri. on student; school system says it was reported 'immediately'

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted Monday to investigate a case of a gun found on a student Friday at school.

According to deputies, school board security officials called them Monday morning to let them know school administrators at Wedgewood Elementary had found a gun in a 6-year-old student’s backpack around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed the gun was not loaded. EBRSS claimed the incident was reported "immediately." Officials said the head of security contacted the school's drug task force sheriff's deputy on Friday.

According to reports, the child’s mother was contacted after the gun was found and said the gun gets locked up, but that her 19-year-old son takes it out for protection when she is not home.

Deputies said family members believe the child found the gun and put it in his backpack.

According to EBRSS officials, the mother was allowed to take the gun back home, where it was later confiscated by sheriff's deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

