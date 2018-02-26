Man charged in attempt to steal drugs smuggled in on sled

By WILSON RING
Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A North Carolina man intended to steal almost 200 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills that a Quebec man had smuggled into the United States on a sled before the Canadian man was apprehended in Vermont, federal investigators said.
Yazid Al Fayyad Finn was arrested earlier this month in North Carolina and charged with attempting to possess the drug, according to federal court documents.
Finn traveled to Vermont in January 2016 after learning on the internet that a load of "counterfeit Xanax" was going to be smuggled from Quebec to Vermont, according to an affidavit. He later told agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that stealing the pills - which authorities said had a street value of $1.6 million - would be "like hitting the lottery."
Finn told agents he was involved in the distribution of Xanax in the Greenville, North Carolina, area and he sold the pills for $3 to $5 each.
Robert Bell, a representative of the Federal Public Defender's for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Finn is in the process of being transferred to Vermont. He had no further comment.
Cedrik Bourgault-Morin, then 21, of Quebec, was wearing white camouflage in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2016, when U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended him. They said he was pulling a sled containing 300 vacuum-sealed bags of Xanax into the United States at Troy, Vermont.
At around the same time and about a half mile away, another agent in an unmarked car spotted Finn in a vehicle. Finn told agents he had come to Vermont to go skiing at the nearby Jay Peak resort.
Two days later, Finn texted an acquaintance a link to a news report about Bourgault-Morin's case and wrote: "Here's why I was up north, PS, and wasted a trip."
The affidavit did not say how Finn could have known about the drug smuggling attempt in advance beyond that he saw it on the internet.
Bourgault-Morin later pleaded guilty. He was released from prison in November 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.More >>
A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>