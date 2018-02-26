Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa, 44, dies in Massachusetts - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa, 44, dies in Massachusetts

A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts. (Source: Raycom Media, file image) A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts. (Source: Raycom Media, file image)

BOSTON (AP) - Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts from kidney disease, a spokesman for the comedian said Monday.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that the family be given peace at this time. He didn't provide any other details.

Bill Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984-1992.

