Deputies: Child calls 911 to report woman in 'medical distress' after smoking synthetic marijuana

A woman was taken to the hospital and then to jail due to a medical emergency after smoking synthetic marijuana, according to investigators.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Brittany Martin, 29, of Morgan City, is facing several charges.

Deputies said they responded to a home in Amelia after a child called 911 and reported a woman was in "medical distress."

Officials said Martin was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center to be treated.

SMPSO said the deputy investigating the incident learned Martin had smoked synthetic marijuana from a makeshift pipe, found a pipe, and located synthetic marijuana on Martin.

Officials added once Martin was released from the hospital, she was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, misuse of toxic vapors, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, child desertion, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.