The Latest: Suspect in 4 Detroit killings shoots self, dies

DETROIT (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shootings of four people in Detroit (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
A man suspected of killing four people in Detroit, including the mother of his child, has died in Ohio after shooting himself while fleeing from police.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says 27-year-old George Anthony Davis Jr. died at about 3:50 p.m. at a Toledo hospital.
Authorities say Michigan police were chasing Davis' vehicle when he crossed into Ohio. Ohio troopers spotted him at about 1:40 p.m. Sellers says Davis later crashed and was running from officers when he shot himself.
Detroit police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett says investigators believe Davis opened fire on an SUV at a Detroit gas station Monday morning, killing a man filling it with fuel and two women inside the vehicle, including the mother of his child. Investigators believe he shot his cousin a short time later at a location about a mile away.
___
3:30 p.m.
Police say a man suspected of killing four people in Detroit, including the mother of his child, is in critical condition at an Ohio hospital from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman, says George Anthony Davis Jr. was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a gas and food plaza southeast of Toledo, Ohio, along Interstate 280. She says the details of his arrest, including how he was shot, weren't immediately available.
Detroit police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett says investigators believe Davis shot the mother of his child and another woman Monday morning while they were in an SUV at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side, and that he shot a man filling it with fuel. She says they think Davis then drove about a mile away and gunned down his cousin before fleeing.
___
2:20 p.m.
Detroit police are seeking a 27-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting the mother of his child, an adult cousin and two other people.
Officer Holly Lowe, a police spokeswoman, identified the suspect in Monday morning's shootings as George Anthony Davis Jr.
Police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett says investigators believe Davis shot the mother of his child and another woman while they were in an SUV at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side, and that he shot a man filling it with fuel. She says they think Davis then drove to a location about a mile away and gunned down his cousin before fleeing.
Pritchett says police have been in contact with Davis and are encouraging him to surrender. She says the victims and Davis all knew each other.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect and the man pumping fuel were involved in a shootout around 8:50 a.m.
___
11:42 a.m
Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.
Officer Holly Lowe, a police spokeswoman, says a man and two women were found dead at the gas station on Monday morning. A second man was found dead not far away.
Lowe says a preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were involved in a shootout around 8:50 a.m. One died outside the gas station and the two women were fatally shot inside a vehicle at the business.
Police received another 911 call about 9:10 a.m. and found the second man dead not far away.
No arrests have been made and the deaths are under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Until now, driverless cars could only be tested on public roads in the state if a person could take the wheel in an emergency.More >>
Until now, driverless cars could only be tested on public roads in the state if a person could take the wheel in an emergency.More >>
Immigrants who say their work permits have been unfairly revoked by the Trump administration plan to make their case in a California courtroom for a chance to have them restored.More >>
Immigrants who say their work permits have been unfairly revoked by the Trump administration plan to make their case in a California courtroom for a chance to have them restored.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>