Man faces 23 counts of burglary after Livingston Parish vehicles targeted

An arrest has been made in connection with nearly two dozen Livingston Parish vehicle break-ins.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Anthony Cameron, 28, of Denham Springs, faces charges following several vehicle burglaries in Acadiana Place subdivision on February 13.

Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to Fitzgerald Drive to investigate a burglary, but that was only the first complaint of many.

"That one complaint turned into 23," Ard said in a written release. "Items stolen range from iPads to medications to tools to laptops - all from vehicles that were left unlocked. We learned that this suspect walked to the subdivision, pulled on at least 50 vehicle door handles and attempted to use a camouflage ski mask to hide his identity."

According to Ard, detectives were able to obtain images captured by surveillance systems to identify Cameron. He added many of the stolen items were found.

Cameron was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 23 counts of simple burglary.

Ard urges people to make sure their vehicles are locked.

