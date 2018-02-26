Greece: Wealthy minister quits after rent subsidy furor

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - A junior minister in the Greek government has quit after she applied for and received rent allowance for her Athens home, despite declaring an annual household income of more than half a million dollars.

Government officials said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted the resignation Monday of deputy labor minister Rania Antonopoulou, following weekend reports revealing that that she received aid worth 23,000 euros ($28,300) over two years, even though she had an extensive property portfolio.

Antonopoulou is married to Economy and Development Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, who didn't comment publicly on his wife's dismissal.

Opposition parties had called for her removal, arguing that the payments, while legal, were improper given the high level of poverty in Greece following eight years of severe financial crisis.

The government says it plans to abolish the housing subsidy for Cabinet members who are not members of parliament.

Her resignation was announced as inspectors for Greece's international bailout creditors began talks in Athens on the final stage of the country's economic rescue program.

