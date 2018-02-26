Greece: Minister fired for allegedly claiming rent subsidy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - The Greek government has fired a deputy labor minister for allegedly claiming rent assistance despite declaring an annual household income of more than half a million dollars and owning multiple properties.
Government officials said the prime minister accepted the resignation Monday of economist Rania Antonopoulou after it emerged that she allegedly claimed the aid worth 23,000 euros ($28,300) over two years.
Antonopoulou is married to Economy and Development Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, who didn't comment publicly on his wife's dismissal.
The government says it plans to abolish the housing subsidy for Cabinet members who are not members of parliament.
The firing was announced as inspectors for Greece's international bailout creditors began talks in Athens on the final stage of the country's economic rescue program.
