Greece: Minister fired for allegedly claiming rent subsidy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greece: Minister fired for allegedly claiming rent subsidy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - The Greek government has fired a deputy labor minister for allegedly claiming rent assistance despite declaring an annual household income of more than half a million dollars and owning multiple properties.

Government officials said the prime minister accepted the resignation Monday of economist Rania Antonopoulou after it emerged that she allegedly claimed the aid worth 23,000 euros ($28,300) over two years.

Antonopoulou is married to Economy and Development Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, who didn't comment publicly on his wife's dismissal.

The government says it plans to abolish the housing subsidy for Cabinet members who are not members of parliament.

The firing was announced as inspectors for Greece's international bailout creditors began talks in Athens on the final stage of the country's economic rescue program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:46 AM EST2018-02-26 06:46:19 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-02-26 19:47:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>

  • New York remembers 1993 World Trade Center bombing

    New York remembers 1993 World Trade Center bombing

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-02-26 03:36:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-02-26 19:38:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...

    Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

    More >>

    Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Parks Service says DC march will need new site

    The Latest: Parks Service says DC march will need new site

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-02-26 15:56:36 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-02-26 19:38:12 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...
    The school.More >>
    The school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly