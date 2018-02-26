Over $92K owed in child support lands man behind bars with additional drug charges

An arrest has been made in connection with nearly two dozen Livingston Parish vehicle break-ins.More >>
A man who owed a little over $92,000 in child support payments was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance in the parking lot of a business.More >>
One student has been charged, and two others have been suspended after multiple school threats were made against three different Lafourche Parish schools.More >>
A body found in the backyard of a house is being investigated as a homicide, police confirm.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday morning regarding the shooting incidents along the parade route Mardi Gras Day.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.More >>
