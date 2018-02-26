Over $92K owed in child support lands man behind bars with additional drug charges

A man who owed a little over $92,000 in child support payments was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance in the parking lot of a business.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Morris Thompson III was arrested on several outstanding warrants after deputies responded to a call in Plattenville.

The original complaint was described as "domestic," but no other information was provided.

When deputies questioned Thompson, they learned that the Bell Rose man has warrants for

Failure to appear – DWI

Failure to appear – Child support ($64,000)

Failure to appear – Child support ($28,100)

Because of those warrants, Thompson was placed under arrest. The arresting deputy claims to have found heroin and crack cocaine on Thompson.

While he was being booked, Thompson allegedly struggled with deputies after they noticed he had something in his mouth. They say he eventually removed the item and it was a baggie of heroin.

Thompson was additionally charged with:

Taking contraband to/from a penal institution

Obstruction of justice

Resisting arrest (3 counts)

