Teen found dead in backyard after being shot at different location

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted Monday to investigate a case of a gun found on a student Friday at school.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted Monday to investigate a case of a gun found on a student Friday at school.More >>
Like a lot of Louisiana's government, the agency that oversees our waterways and parks has taken a hit in funding. It could mean changes, especially in hunting and fishing licenses.More >>
Like a lot of Louisiana's government, the agency that oversees our waterways and parks has taken a hit in funding. It could mean changes, especially in hunting and fishing licenses.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
A teenager was found dead in the backyard of a house after he was shot at a different location, police confirmed Monday.More >>
A teenager was found dead in the backyard of a house after he was shot at a different location, police confirmed Monday.More >>
Lawmakers are trying to get more people signed up for La ABLE (Louisiana Achieving a Better Life Experience).More >>
Lawmakers are trying to get more people signed up for La ABLE (Louisiana Achieving a Better Life Experience).More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>