Man found shot to death in backyard

A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house is being investigated, police confirmed Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim's body was found on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive near South Boulevard just before noon.

The victim's identity has not been released.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

