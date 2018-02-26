Man found dead in backyard after being shot at different location

A body was found in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Dr. (Source: WAFB)

A man was found dead in the backyard of a house after he was shot at a different location, police confirmed Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Charles Bowah, 20.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Bowah's body was found on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive near South Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.

He added investigators determined the shooting actually happened on Peach Street and Bowah ran until he got to the home on Eddie Robinson, where he collapsed and died.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

