Homicide detectives investigating body found in backyard of home

An arrest has been made in connection with nearly two dozen Livingston Parish vehicle break-ins.More >>
A man who owed a little over $92,000 in child support payments was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance in the parking lot of a business.More >>
One student has been charged, and two others have been suspended after multiple school threats were made against three different Lafourche Parish schools.More >>
A body found in the backyard of a house is being investigated as a homicide, police confirm.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday morning regarding the shooting incidents along the parade route Mardi Gras Day.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The reported shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police are Union County deputies are on scene.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
