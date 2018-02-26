Homicide detectives investigating body found in backyard of home

A body was found in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Dr. (Source: WAFB)

A body found in the backyard of a house is being investigated as a homicide, police confirm.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called out Monday to the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Drive shortly before noon.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

