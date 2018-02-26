Candlelight vigil to be held for 20-year-old found dead in backyard

A body was found in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Dr. (Source: WAFB)

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for a 20-year-old man who was shot and found dead in the backyard of a house.

The vigil for Charles Bowah will be held at 7 p.m. at Allstar Wrestling Club, 9324 Airline Highway.

Bowah was an All-State wrestler in 2016 for Tara High. Those close to him say he still works to help other teams in the area and still wrestles at the location where the vigil is being held.

Bowah, who turned 20-years-old the day before he was shot, was found dead Monday at roughly 11 a.m. His body was found on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive near South Boulevard.

Investigators determined the shooting actually happened on Peach Street and Bowah ran until he got to the home on Eddie Robinson, where he collapsed and died.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.