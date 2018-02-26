New website hopes to revamp City-Parish government

The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday morning regarding the shooting incidents along the parade route Mardi Gras Day.More >>
The City-Parish has a new digital look thanks to the national web design team at CivicPlus.More >>
A series of heart healthy events are being held at the Baton Rouge General.More >>
The Humane Society of Louisiana is calling for an investigation after photos surfaced of a Shetland pony that was transported in the bed of a pick-up truck during Carnival Season.More >>
A Southern University student is accused of hitting emergency works and a police officer after he swallowed gasoline while he was being processed at SU police headquarters.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.More >>
The actor-writer-filmmaker known for movies "Clerks," "Jersey Girl" and "Mallrats" tweeted that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday evening.More >>
