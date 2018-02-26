New website hopes to revamp City-Parish government

It's more than just about looks, it's about functionality.

The City-Parish has a new website BRLA.gov, which replaces the city’s former website BRGov.com. According to a press release from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office, the former website was more than 17 years old.

“Since taking office, one of my top priorities has been to revamp the way our City-Parish government does business by making it easier, more intuitive, and accessible for all residents to request services and find the information they need as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Broome. “The new BRLA.gov addresses these needs through robust features, user-focused design elements, and key functionality that supports two-way communication with our residents. I am excited to share our new website with the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, and invite all to access what we are referring to as our new digital front door for City-Parish government.”

The new website is optimized for mobile platforms, making it easier for people to access the site features on smart phones and tablets.

“Other key elements of the new BRLA.gov website include homepage access buttons for commonly requested services, an integrated calendar function for residents regarding City-Parish meetings or events, and interactive tools such as Community Voice, which connects residents with planners regarding projects that may impact their homes, neighborhoods, or workplaces without having to attend a public meeting,” states a press release.

Residents can also subscribe to the NotifyMe feature, which provides real-time updates.

BRLA.gov was designed by CivicPlus, a national web design and solutions provider for municipal governments with more than 2,500 local government clients across the U.S. The firm was selected via a competitive procurement through a request for proposals process. The resulting design and development work was overseen by the Department of Information Services.

