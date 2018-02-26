Police: Detroit gas station shootout leaves 4 dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Detroit gas station shootout leaves 4 dead

DETROIT (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

Officer Holly Lowe, a police spokeswoman, says a man and two women were found dead at the gas station on Monday morning. A second man was found dead not far away.

Lowe says a preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were involved in a shootout around 8:50 a.m. One died outside the gas station and the two women were fatally shot inside a vehicle at the business.

Police received another 911 call about 9:10 a.m. and found the second man dead not far away.

No arrests have been made and the deaths are under investigation.

