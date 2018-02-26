Police: Detroit gas station shootout leaves 4 dead

DETROIT (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

Officer Holly Lowe, a police spokeswoman, says a man and two women were found dead at the gas station on Monday morning. A second man was found dead not far away.

Lowe says a preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were involved in a shootout around 8:50 a.m. One died outside the gas station and the two women were fatally shot inside a vehicle at the business.

Police received another 911 call about 9:10 a.m. and found the second man dead not far away.

No arrests have been made and the deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.