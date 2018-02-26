Man wanted in 4 Detroit slayings kills himself in Ohio

By COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - A man suspected of gunning down four people Monday in Detroit, including the mother of his child, shot himself hours later while fleeing from officers in Ohio and died at a hospital, authorities said.
George Anthony Davis Jr., 27, died about 3:50 p.m. Monday at a hospital in Toledo, said Lt. Robert Sellers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Davis crossed into Ohio while being pursued by police in southeastern Michigan. Ohio troopers spotted the car he was driving about 1:40 p.m. and continued the chase. Davis crashed a short time later and was running away on foot when he shot himself, Ohio authorities said.
Davis was taken into custody at a gas and food plaza along Interstate 280 in Perrysburg, southeast of Toledo, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman.
Police in Michigan had been searching for Davis following the fatal shooting of three people at a northwest Detroit gas station and the killing of his cousin about 20 minutes later about a mile away.
Investigators believe that around 8:50 a.m., Davis opened fire on an SUV at the gas station, killing a man who was filling it with fuel and two women who were inside, including the mother of his child, police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett said. During the attack, he returned to his car to reload or get another handgun before he resumed firing, she said.
Davis then drove to another location and shot his cousin twice, killing him, Pritchett said. She said Davis knew all four victims.
