Will Wade and the Tiger seniors to hold a media session Monday

LSU head coach Will Wade and the 2018 Tiger seniors will hold a media session Monday afternoon.
The seniors will be honored Saturday afternoon at the PMAC when the Tigers host Alabama in the home finale.
Duop Reath, Kavell Bigby-Williams, Reed Vial, and Aaron Epps will play their last game at the Maravich Assembly Center.
Reath and Epps have been a big part of LSU's resurgence this season.
Reath is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Epps averages 9.6 points a game and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
RELATED STORY: Report: LSU's Will Wade drawing NCAA scrutiny for recruiting tactics
Tipoff for Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide is set for 2 p.m. in the PMAC.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.