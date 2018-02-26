Will Wade and the Tiger seniors to hold a media session Monday

LSU head coach Will Wade and the 2018 Tiger seniors will hold a media session Monday afternoon.

The seniors will be honored Saturday afternoon at the PMAC when the Tigers host Alabama in the home finale.

Duop Reath, Kavell Bigby-Williams, Reed Vial, and Aaron Epps will play their last game at the Maravich Assembly Center.

Reath and Epps have been a big part of LSU's resurgence this season.

Reath is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Epps averages 9.6 points a game and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Tipoff for Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide is set for 2 p.m. in the PMAC.

