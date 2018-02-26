Heart Education Series includes free screening event, lunch and learn sessions

Information provided by the Baton Rouge General
Heart disease has been the leading cause of death in men and women for more than 90 years. That’s why we proudly do our part to support American Heart Month every year with education and screenings for the community. This week at Baton Rouge General, cardiologist Dr. Kris Lindsay kicked off a series of heart health events with a Lunch and Learn that offered attendees manageable ways to control their cholesterol and blood pressure, ultimately helping prevent heart attacks.
“A lot of times, life happens and things get out of control quickly,” said Dr. Lindsay, cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “We can’t do anything about our genetics or the choices we’ve made in the past, but we can start improving our heart health by making one change at a time. Thinking about going from no exercise to ‘doing cardio’ may seem overwhelming, but walking for an hour each week is much better for our hearts than sitting on the couch.”
Other tips from Dr. Lindsay include:
Screenings for Love Your Heart Day are provided by Baton Rouge General, Baton Rouge General Physicians, Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, and Cardiovascular Institute of the South. Registration is at brgeneral.org.
Other heart-specific Lunch and Learn events are scheduled for:
The Lunch & Learn events are free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP at brgeneral.org.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
