UPS sues EU for $2 billion over blocked merger - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UPS sues EU for $2 billion over blocked merger

BRUSSELS (AP) - U.S. delivery giant UPS is suing the European Union's antitrust regulator for blocking a merger with Dutch firm TNT Express, which later was snapped up by UPS rival FedEx Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc. is seeking 1.742 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in compensation.

In a company release Monday, UPS said its proposed acquisition of TNT would have helped consumers. The Atlanta company said its compensation request was based on estimates of lost business made by independent experts.

UPS dropped its $6.9 billion bid in early 2013 after pushback from the European Commission, which feared that the tie-up would reduce choices for customers and drive up prices.

But the EU's General Court annulled the commission's decision in March 2017. The commission is appealing the court ruling to the European Court of Justice, Europe's highest court, and a decision is expected later this year. The UPS claim, filed in December but not publicly disclosed until this week, is suspended until the Court of Justice rules on the European Commission's appeal.

UPS has claimed that European Commission unfairly changed its economic analysis of a UPS-TNT combination without telling UPS.

"We feel strongly that the proposed acquisition would have constituted a good deal for logistics customers as well as ... consumers," UPS spokesman Gregg Svingen said. "UPS continues to remain bullish on Europe," which accounts for half of UPS' international revenue.

Svingen declined to discuss specifics of the legal proceedings.

FedEx bought TNT in 2016 for about $4.8 billion to expand its presence in Europe. The Memphis, Tennessee, company has struggled with the acquisition, however. Last year, the TNT division was affected by a cyberattack that slowed deliveries and proved costly. FedEx estimated that it cut third-quarter 2017 earnings by $300 million.

DHL Express, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Post AG, is also a major player in Europe's package-delivery business.

In midday trading, UPS shares rose $1.50, or 1.4 percent, to $107.11.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Denver weighs Olympics bid years after withdrawing as host

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:46 AM EST2018-02-26 06:46:19 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-02-26 19:47:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>
    Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.More >>

  • New York remembers 1993 World Trade Center bombing

    New York remembers 1993 World Trade Center bombing

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-02-26 03:36:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-02-26 19:38:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...

    Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

    More >>

    Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Parks Service says DC march will need new site

    The Latest: Parks Service says DC march will need new site

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-02-26 15:56:36 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-02-26 19:38:12 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...
    The school.More >>
    The school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly