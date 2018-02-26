Two healthy diets equally good for your heart

Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.More >>
If you're unlucky enough to come down with the flu, you can blame your own body for your fever, cough, muscle aches and head-to-toe distress, experts say.More >>
Truckers and others who are routinely exposed to diesel fumes while on the job might face a greater chance of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a new study suggests.More >>
If you think that "vaping" is a safe alternative to smoking, new research suggests you might be inadvertently inhaling unsafe levels of toxic metals.More >>
There may be a link between asthma in women and changes in levels of female hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, researchers report.More >>
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.More >>
High intensity interval training involves cardiovascular exercise in short intervals at high intensity.More >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.More >>
Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.More >>
