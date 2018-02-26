Two healthy diets equally good for your heart

Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.

Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.

It's snakes to the rescue for heart patients

It's snakes to the rescue for heart patients

It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.

It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.

Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.

Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.

Americans want to be fit, but most don't put in the effort

Americans want to be fit, but most don't put in the effort

Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.

Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.

There may be a link between asthma in women and changes in levels of female hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, researchers report.

There may be a link between asthma in women and changes in levels of female hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, researchers report.

If you think that "vaping" is a safe alternative to smoking, new research suggests you might be inadvertently inhaling unsafe levels of toxic metals.

If you think that "vaping" is a safe alternative to smoking, new research suggests you might be inadvertently inhaling unsafe levels of toxic metals.

Truckers and others who are routinely exposed to diesel fumes while on the job might face a greater chance of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a new study suggests.

Truckers and others who are routinely exposed to diesel fumes while on the job might face a greater chance of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a new study suggests.

If you're unlucky enough to come down with the flu, you can blame your own body for your fever, cough, muscle aches and head-to-toe distress, experts say.

If you're unlucky enough to come down with the flu, you can blame your own body for your fever, cough, muscle aches and head-to-toe distress, experts say.

Why the flu makes you feel so miserable

Why the flu makes you feel so miserable

Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.

Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.

(HealthDay News) -- Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.

The research included 107 healthy but overweight people, aged 18 to 75, who ate either a low-calorie vegetarian diet that included dairy and eggs, or a low-calorie Mediterranean diet, for three months.

The Mediterranean diet included poultry, fish and some red meat, as well as fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains. After three months, the participants switched diets. Most participants were able to stay on both diets.

On either diet, participants lost about 3 pounds of body fat and about 4 pounds of weight overall. They also had similar decreases in body mass index (BMI), an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.

There were two notable differences between the diets, though. The vegetarian diet was more effective at reducing LDL ("bad") cholesterol, while the Mediterranean diet led to larger declines in triglycerides, which increase the risk for heart attack and stroke.

The study was published Feb. 26 in the journal Circulation.

The "take-home message of our study is that a low-calorie lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet can help patients reduce cardiovascular risk about the same as a low-calorie Mediterranean diet," said study lead author Dr. Francesco Sofi. He's a professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Florence and Careggi University Hospital in Italy.

"People have more than one choice for a heart-healthy diet," Sofi said in a journal news release.

The two diets are similar in many ways, which may explain why they're equally effective at reducing heart disease risk, Cheryl Anderson wrote in an accompanying commentary. She's an associate professor of preventive medicine at the University of California, San Diego.

Both diets feature "a healthy dietary pattern rich in fruits and vegetables, legumes [beans], whole grains and nuts; focusing on diet variety, nutrient density and appropriate amount of food; and limiting energy intake from saturated fats," Anderson noted.

More information

The American Heart Association has more on healthy eating.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.