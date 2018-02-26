The Latest: Buffett hopes for big health care savings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Latest on investor Warren Buffett's views on tax reform, the economy and his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate (all times local):
7 a.m.
Billionaire Warren Buffett says he hopes the new health care initiative his company has started with Amazon and JP Morgan Chase will deliver significant cost savings.
Buffett didn't discuss many details of the three companies' health care plans during an appearance on CNBC Monday because the initiative was just announced last month.
But Buffett said the goal is much bigger than simply shaving 3 percent off health costs through negotiating power.
Buffett says he hopes the effort will be able to find a way to deliver better care at somewhat lower costs. He says the steady increase in health care costs has been a drain on American business.
___
6 a.m.
Investor Warren Buffett says he remains confident in Wells Fargo and its current leadership despite the bank's problems.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo's largest stakeholder, holding about a 10 percent of the bank's shares. Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday after releasing his annual letter over the weekend.
Buffett says he believes Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan has worked to clean up the misconduct that was reported at the bank in recent years. Regulators determined that bank employees opened millions of unauthorized accounts to meet sales quotas.
Buffett says it could take the bank a long time to work its way back into regulators' good graces again.
___
5:50 a.m.
Billionaire Warren Buffett says his own conglomerate is the stock he favors best because of its prospects, but Apple is the stock Berkshire Hathaway bought most last year.
Buffett declined to name a favorite stock outside of Berkshire during an interview on CNBC Monday, but he said investors can get clues about what he likes best by looking at Berkshire's portfolio.
Berkshire held 166.7 million Apple shares at the end of 2017, and Buffett says his company has bought more Apple shares than anything else in the past year.
Several of Berkshire's other biggest stock holdings have been held for decades. Those include large stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express.
___
5:45 a.m.
Investor Warren Buffett says General Electric has clearly had accounting issues and misjudged its liabilities for long-term care insurance.
But Buffett stopped short of criticizing GE's former CEOs Jeff Immelt and Jack Welch who are both friends of his. Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday.
Buffett says he will closely read what GE discloses in his annual report. He says GE has clearly not been a model of good accounting in recent years.
Buffett's Berkshire invested $3 billion in preferred shares of GE during the financial crisis in 2008, but later sold those shares and doesn't currently own GE.
Buffett says he hasn't been approached about buying any of GE's businesses at this point.
___
5:30 a.m.
Billionaire Warren Buffett says the tax overhaul Congress passed last year will provide a "huge tail wind" for American business.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a $29 billion paper gain on far-reaching changes to the U.S. tax code, and the conglomerate will benefit from a lower tax rate going forward.
Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.
But Buffett says he's had a hard time finding acquisitions at reasonable prices so he's sitting on $116 billion cash and short-term bonds.
Buffett says he expects he'll eventually find a good use for a big chunk of that cash, but he may have to wait for a downturn in the economy.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.More >>
Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.More >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>