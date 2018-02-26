From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The overnight rainfall is coming to an end; however, wet, slick streets will be around to greet morning commuters.

There could still be a few areas of lingering showers over the next few hours, 20% - 30% coverage. There will be mostly cloudy skies today, light NE winds and mild. The afternoon high temperature is in the mid 70°s.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 56°. Tuesday, there will be a sun/cloud mix with 40% coverage of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. That will primarily be during the afternoon with a high of 76°.

By Wednesday, we may reach the lower 80°s (only isolated showers) but another cold front is forecast to move through the area Thursday and may well trigger scattered/numerous showers/storms (50% - 60% coverage). This latest front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures back for the end of the week and through the weekend, which is, right now, looking picture perfect with dry conditions and temperatures pretty much exactly where they should be for early March.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.