Southeastern baseball game against LSU sold out

HAMMOND, LA - All remaining tickets for Southeastern Louisiana's Feb. 28 game against nationally-ranked LSU at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field sold out within 15 minutes of being put on sale to the general public, the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office announced Wednesday.

The game will be broadcast live by Cox Sports Television and will be available on ESPN3, outside of CST's coverage area. The game can also be heard on the Northshore on Kajun 107.1 FM, WFPR 1400 AM, the Highway 104.7 FM and worldwide online or through the TuneIn Radio app. Fans will also be able to keep up with the game through live statistics or by following @SLUathletics on Twitter.

Southeastern students looking for a ticket can stop by the Office of Student Engagement in the War Memorial Student Union by 5 p.m. to enter in a drawing for free tickets.

A tailgate area will be set up for student groups on the fourth floor of the Strawberry Stadium parking garage. To reserve your spot, contact Tom Dawsey with the Lion Athletics Association by calling (985) 549-5226 or emailing tdawsey@southeastern.edu.



