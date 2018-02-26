Chinese president's top economic adviser going to Washington

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser will hold talks with American officials in Washington this week amid tensions over trade, technology and other issues, the foreign ministry announced Monday.
Liu He will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation on trade and economic matters, ministry spokesman Lu Kang said. He gave no details of whom Liu will meet or what message he will deliver on the six-day visit beginning Tuesday.
Liu, who has a master's degree from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, has advised Xi since 2013. He runs the ruling Communist Party's top economic policy group, headed by Xi.
The United States and China have one of the world's biggest trading relationships but a steady series of multibillion-dollar Chinese trade surpluses has fueled complaints about Beijing's market barriers and demands for restrictions on U.S. imports from China.
The United States, the Europe Union and other trading partners complain that a flood of Chinese steel and aluminum exports at what they call improperly low prices is threatening jobs abroad.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has raised duties on some Chinese steel and aluminum products and on solar modules and washing machines to counter what it says are improper subsidies.
Washington is investigating other products and whether Beijing is improperly pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology. The Trump administration is believed to be on the verge of releasing findings of its technology probe, which could lead to punitive tariffs or other measures.
China's government has threatened possible retaliation, saying it is ready to defend its interests.
Beijing has accused Trump of undermining the global system for regulating trade by taking action under U.S. laws instead of through the World Trade Organization.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
