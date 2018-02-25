Report: LSU's Will Wade drawing NCAA scrutiny for recruiting tactics

An investigation into LSU coach Will Wade's recruiting practices by the NCAA came to light Sunday in a report from Yahoo Sports' Peter Thamel.

The report says the NCAA’s scrutiny of Wade began not long after his hire at LSU in March, but the inquiry has stalled because of a lack of on-the-record specifics about Wade’s recruiting. The NCAA’s information gathering has covered part of his time as head coach at VCU. Wade’s early recruiting activity at LSU prompted the NCAA enforcement interest.

The NCAA interest appears to be in its exploratory and information-gathering stages, according to sources.

“After talking to my staff we have had no contact from the NCAA regarding any irregularities,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva told Yahoo Sports on Sunday.

Wade is in his first year coaching at LSU, where he’s cast a national recruiting net and had a spree of success landing blue-chip recruits out of Connecticut and Florida shortly after getting hired in Baton Rouge. LSU’s 2018 class is No. 3 in the country in the Rivals.com rankings, behind Duke and Oregon and ahead of Kansas and Kentucky. That class includes top prospect pledges from New Jersey, Florida, and Louisiana.

The investigation into Wade is not connected to a probe by federal investigators into impermissible payments to current and former college basketball players.

Documents and bank records obtained by Yahoo! Sports detail expenditures from former NBA agent Andy Miller and Christian Dawkins, a former associate of Miller's ASM Sports agency, to at least two dozen players or their relatives.

The investigation includes the names of two former LSU players, Tim Quarterman and Jarell Martin. Quarterman is listed as having received $16,000 while an LSU junior during the 2015-16 season, while Martin was listed on a photo of the balance sheet with a loan of $52,472.52.

It is unclear whether Martin's loan was issued while he was still a college athlete or after he turned pro following the 2014-15 season.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said Friday the school has not been contacted by federal, NCAA or Southeastern Conference officials regarding the federal investigation, calling media reports "deeply disappointing to all of us who are fans of college basketball."

